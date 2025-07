Oliver Eden, based in Malmesbury, Great Britain, is currently a Senior Business Unit Director at Jabil for their Pharmaceutical Solutions division. Oliver brings experience from previous roles at Nypro (now Jabil) and Catalent Pharma Solutions. He holds a Ph.D. in biomaterials engineering and master’s in mechanical engineering from the University of Exeter. With a robust skill set that includes pharmaceuticals, forecasting, new business development, product development, biotechnology and more.