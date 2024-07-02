Equillium to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that it will be participating in the Leerink Partners Therapeutic Forum: I&I and Metabolism, as well as the JonesTrading Healthcare Seaside Summit.

The Leerink Partners event, taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, July 9 & 10, includes one-on-one investor meetings and panel presentations by key opinion leaders addressing a variety of inflammation and immunology indications. The JonesTrading Healthcare Seaside Summit will include a corporate presentation highlighting the company’s clinical programs and partnership with Ono Pharmaceutical, as well as one-on-one investor meetings.



Conference: JonesTrading Healthcare Seaside Summit Location: Alila Marea Beach Resort, Encinitas California Date: Monday, July 15 Time: 9:30 am Pacific Time | 12:30 pm Eastern Time

Webcast access will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page under the Investor Relations tab on the company’s website at https://www.equilliumbio.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. An archived replay of the company’s presentation at the JonesTrading conference will be available for 90 days.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline consists of the following novel first-in-class immunomodulatory assets and product platform targeting immuno-inflammatory pathways. EQ101: a selective tri-specific cytokine inhibitor targeting IL-2, IL-9, and IL-15; recently announced positive results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical study of patients with alopecia areata . EQ302: an orally delivered, selective bi-specific cytokine inhibitor targeting IL-15 and IL-21; currently in pre-clinical development. The multi-cytokine platform: generates rationally designed composite peptides that selectively block key cytokines at the shared receptor level targeting pathogenic cytokine redundancies and synergies while preserving non-pathogenic signaling. Itolizumab: a monoclonal antibody that targets the CD6-ALCAM signaling pathway which plays a central role in the modulation of effector T cells; currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical study of patients with acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) and announced positive data from a Phase 1b clinical study of patients with lupus/lupus nephritis in April 2024. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited and has entered a strategic partnership with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Ono), for the development and commercialization of itolizumab under an option and asset purchase agreement.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Equillium’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: Equillium’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; and whether the results from clinical studies will validate and support the safety and efficacy of Equillium’s product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Equillium’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Equillium’s website under the heading “Investors.” Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Equillium undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702877165/en/

Contacts

Investor Contact

Michael Moore

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

619-302-4431

ir@equilliumbio.com

Source: Equillium, Inc.

View this news release online at:

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702877165/en