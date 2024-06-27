Ensysce Biosciences Discusses Key Themes from the EPHMRA 2024 Annual Meeting

~ Geoff Birkett, Chief Commercial Officer, Provides Insight Following EPHMRA Meeting ~

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2024 / Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) (“Ensysce” or the “Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative solutions for severe pain relief while reducing the potential for opioid abuse and overdose, provides takeaways from Geoff Birkett, the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer, following his participation on the opening panel of the European Pharmaceutical Market Research Association (EPHMRA) Annual Conference in London on June 25.

Geoff Birkett discussed “The Future of Healthcare Research” with industry partners and underlined the importance of new healthcare technologies to address key problems for patients and the companies that serve them. Ensysce’s TAAPTM and MPAR® platforms, which have been developed through advanced technology for the treatment of pain, are good examples of next generation healthcare due to the advanced chemistry and research that has supported their development.

Mr. Birkett also acted as convenor of a key presentation titled, “Applying a human approach to strategy development” on Wednesday, June 26th, where presenters debated how best to ensure that company staff and prescribers have an active role in drug development to maximize product impact. This was an interesting session in a meeting where AI was a prominent theme, and in the future, there will be a premium on combining AI and HI (human intelligence) in the best way.

“I am thrilled to have played a role and contributed to the informative discussions held during the 2024 EPHMRA meeting event,” said Mr. Birkett. “This meeting of experts and professionals in the industry affirmed that advanced technologies will offer great promise in helping patients lead better lives in the future. Insight and research will always be vital to the process of drug discovery and development, and it was great to see so many thought provoking presentations from EPHMRA members.”

Mr. Birkett has broad expertise in drug development and commercialization and has been responsible for the development and launch of several groundbreaking medicines in the pain, addiction, and neuroscience areas. Currently, Mr. Birkett spearheads the efforts at Ensysce to prepare for the launch of the Company’s lead product PF614, for severe pain, and the unique follow-on drug candidate, PF614-MPAR, the first opioid with oral overdose protection.

EPHMRA is a professional organization for international healthcare research and insights professionals. Dedicated to excellence by driving high standards throughout the healthcare market research sector, EPHMRA develops, regulates and promotes data research and market analytics. Please find more information here.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as “may,” “intends,” “can,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “possible,” “believe” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The product candidates discussed are in clinic and not approved and there can be no assurance that the clinical programs will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that Ensysce will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that any product candidate will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Ensysce’s management that, although Ensysce believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Ensysce expected. In addition, Ensysce’s business is subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including among others, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from preclinical studies and clinical trials; expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; potential safety concerns related to, or efficacy of, Ensysce’s product candidates; the availability or commercial potential of product candidates; the ability of Ensysce to fund its continued operations, including its planned clinical trials; the dilutive effect of stock issuances from our fundraising; and Ensysce’s and its partners’ ability to perform under their license, collaboration and manufacturing arrangements. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Ensysce’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Ensysce undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:

Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

ENSC@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com