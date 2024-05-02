ENDRA Life Sciences Strengthens Intellectual Property with Issuance of Five New International Patents

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces the issuance of five new patents, including three in Europe and two in China. ENDRA’s intellectual property (IP) portfolio now includes 80 issued patents worldwide, providing protection for the TAEUS system with its novel thermoacoustic technology.

“With the issuance of these five patents, we’ve reached a significant milestone of 80 global patents,” said Francois Michelon, ENDRA’s Chairman and CEO. “Our extensive IP portfolio safeguards and sets apart ENDRA’s thermoacoustic technology in areas of high unmet clinical need. We’re actively enhancing our intellectual property to secure our technology in key global markets and exploring licensing opportunities for indications beyond our core focus, opening further growth avenues for the company.”

The following five patents were issued:

European Patent No. EP4051151 (the ‘151 patent), titled “Radio Frequency Applicator and Thermoacoustic Imaging System Employing the Same,” covers a radio frequency (RF) applicator device and system for providing reliable RF energy to a target area of tissue. Specifically, the ‘151 patent structurally defines ENDRA’s innovative solution to providing RF energy to targeted tissue regions for applications, such as liver fat quantification.

European Patent No. EP4037554, titled “Method and System for Determining a Material Type of an Object of Interest,” protects ENDRA’s method and system for determining a material type by utilizing TAEUS. The patent has potential application beyond liver measurements, which may include outside the human body.

European Patent No. EP4037551 (the ‘551 patent), titled “Method and System for Determining a Parameter of a Material of Interest,” relates to a novel method for determining at least one parameter of interest of a material utilizing TAEUS. Examples of potential parameters of interest include the Grüneisen parameter, which is the ratio of thermal pressure to thermal energy and conductivity. In addition, the ‘551 patent expands the imaging potential for the TAEUS technology outside the human body for select applications, such as material testing and identification.

The Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration issued ENDRA two new patents, ZL2019800868227 (the ‘227 patent) and ZL202110813939X (the ‘39X patent), both titled “Method and System for Monitoring Tissue Temperature.” The ‘227 and ‘39X patents relate to novel methods and systems for monitoring tissue temperature with TAEUS during surgical procedures, such as thermotherapy and cryotherapy.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology that characterizes tissue like MRI, but at 1/40th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with over 700,000 ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Steatotic Liver Disease (SLD) (formerly known as NAFLD-NASH), a chronic liver spectrum that affects over two billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including tissue temperature imaging during energy-based surgical procedures. For information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of terms such as “approximate,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or other comparable terms (including the negative of any of the foregoing), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Examples of forward-looking statements for ENDRA include, among others: estimates of the timing of future events and anticipated results of its development efforts, including the timing of submission for and receipt of required regulatory approvals and product launches and sales; statements relating to future financial position and projected costs and revenue; expectations concerning ENDRA’s business strategy; and statements regarding ENDRA’s ability to find and maintain development partners. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, among others: the ability to raise additional capital in order to continue as a going concern; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals necessary to sell ENDRA medical devices in certain markets in a timely manner, or at all; the ability to develop a commercially feasible technology and its dependence on third parties to design and manufacture its products; ENDRA’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; ENDRA’s dependence on its senior management team; the ability to find and maintain development partners; market acceptance of ENDRA’s technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry; ENDRA’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240426475764/en/