ENDRA Life Sciences Bolsters TAEUS® System Intellectual Property with New Patents in U.S., China and Europe

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces the issuance of three new patents, including one in the U.S., one in China and one in Europe. ENDRA’s intellectual property portfolio now includes 74 issued patents worldwide providing protection for the TAEUS system with its novel thermoacoustic technology.

These patents protect novel innovations integral to the TAEUS system, ensuring maximum radiofrequency energy absorption, minimized signal noise and precise temperature monitoring during surgical procedures and thermal ablation. With the ability to accurately monitor temperature changes during thermal therapies, clinicians can, for example, optimize treatment parameters to minimize damage to healthy tissue while effectively targeting cancerous cells, leading to better therapeutic outcomes and reduced side effects.

“We are proud of our growing patent estate, which is particularly impressive for a company of our size. These newly issued patents reinforce ENDRA’s commitment to advancing state-of-the-art thermoacoustic systems, and expand the horizons for our novel TAEUS® technology to address unmet clinical needs,” commented ENDRA’s Chief Technology Officer Michael Thornton. “We remain committed to fortifying our intellectual property to safeguard our technology in key global markets, deploying a robust portfolio that now encompasses 74 granted patents.”

The following three patents were issued:

U.S. Patent No. 11844650 (the ‘650 patent), titled “Thermoacoustic Measurement Probe,” protects a novel sleeve-type structural configuration for TAEUS that maximizes radiofrequency energy absorption and the corresponding thermoacoustic signal strength. The sleeve-type configuration also minimizes signal noise to provide a clearer thermoacoustic signal. Embodiments cited in the ‘650 patent utilize a plurality of radiofrequency feeds that enable signal polarization and lead to a clearer thermoacoustic measurement.

Chinese Patent No. ZL2021800757024 (the ‘024 patent), titled “Thermal Ablation System with Integrated Thermoacoustic Temperature Measurement,” relates to the TAEUS system determining temperature at a specific location in the human body. For example, the ‘024 patent protects a system designed to monitor temperature during thermal ablation for overheating to avoid destroying healthy tissue and underheating to mitigate not destroying targeted cancerous tumor cells.

European Patent No. EP3902490, titled “Method and System for Monitoring Tissue Temperature,” relates to a novel method with the TAEUS system for monitoring tissue temperature during surgical procedures, such as thermotherapy and cryotherapy.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology, which characterizes tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with over 700,000 ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Steatotic Liver Disease (SLD) (formerly known as NAFLD-NASH), a chronic liver spectrum that affects over two billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of terms such as “approximate,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or other comparable terms (including the negative of any of the foregoing), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Examples of forward-looking statements for ENDRA include, among others: estimates of the timing of future events and anticipated results of our development efforts, including the timing of submission for and receipt of required regulatory approvals and product launches; statements relating to future financial position and projected costs and revenue; expectations concerning ENDRA’s business strategy; and statements regarding ENDRA’s ability to find and maintain development partners. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, among others: the ability to raise additional capital in order to continue as a going concern; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals necessary to sell ENDRA medical devices in certain markets in a timely manner, or at all; the ability to develop a commercially feasible technology and its dependence on third parties to design and manufacture its products; the impact of COVID-19 on ENDRA’s business plans; the ability to find and maintain development partners; market acceptance of ENDRA’s technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry; ENDRA’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

