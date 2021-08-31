ELIAS Animal Health launches clinical trial of cancer immunotherapy treatment for canine oral melanoma

OLATHE, Kan., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ELIAS Animal Health, a clinical stage development company advancing novel treatments for cancer in companion animals, today announced the initiation of a pilot study of its adoptive T cell therapy combined with surgery and radiotherapy, if indicated, for dogs diagnosed with oral malignant melanoma, a highly metastatic disease and the most common form of oral cancer seen in dogs. Melanoma is widely believed to be chemo-resistant and in this study the adoptive T cell therapy will be administered instead of chemotherapy.

This clinical trial will enroll dogs that have been newly diagnosed with oral melanoma but have not yet been treated for their cancer. It is a multi-center, single-arm study with no randomization. ELIAS is providing financial assistance that will substantially cover costs of participation and treatment in the trial. A list of participating sites can be found on the website.

Adoptive T cell therapy is a form of immunotherapy that involves treating the patient with its own cancer-specific “killer” T cells. The objective of this clinical trial is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of this immunotherapy compared to historical control data obtained using surgery alone or surgery plus radiotherapy. In addition, patients will be evaluated for quality of life throughout the study.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the next clinical study which will evaluate the adoptive T cell therapy in a second form of cancer,” said Tammie Wahaus, chief executive officer, ELIAS Animal Health. “Building on the promising results reported last year for our initial osteosarcoma study and completion of enrollment in our pivotal osteosarcoma study, we look forward to expanding our portfolio to treat more dogs affected by cancer.”

Veterinarians interested in more information on the clinical trial, please visit www.eliasanimalhealth.com or contact ELIAS at clinicaltrials@eliasah.com . Interested investors may contact info@eliasah.com .

About ELIAS Animal Health

Based in Olathe, Kan., ELIAS Animal Health is a medical biotechnology company advancing its novel targeted T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of canine cancers. The ELIAS cancer immunotherapy is being distributed to veterinarians commercially under 9 CFR 103.3 as an experimental autologous prescription product for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma. The company’s novel therapeutic approach offers the promise of improved clinical outcomes and the potential for fundamentally changing the way cancer is treated. For more information, visit www.eliasanimalhealth.com .

Media Contact:

Jessica Wiley

816-800-0504

jwiley@eliasah.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elias-animal-health-launches-clinical-trial-of-cancer-immunotherapy-treatment-for-canine-oral-melanoma-301366041.html

SOURCE ELIAS Animal Health