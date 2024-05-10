Edesa Biotech Reports Fiscal 2nd Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing host-directed therapeutics for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and provided an update on its business.

During the quarter, the company expanded site selection activities for a Phase 3 study of its ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) drug candidate, EB05 (paridiprubart). Edesa previously secured up to C$23 million from the Canadian government toward the development of EB05, a portion of which is conditionally repayable. The company also intends to evaluate EB05, an anti-TLR4 monoclonal antibody, separately in a broader ARDS population and plans to file an investigational new drug application (IND) for a Phase 2 study in pulmonary fibrosis.

“We are positioning our anti-TLR4 respiratory technology for both acute and chronic conditions,” said Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa Biotech. “With governments now focusing on host-directed therapeutics as part of their pandemic preparedness and biodefense plans, and strong scientific rationale for evaluating EB05 in both ARDS and chronic lung fibrosis, we believe we can significantly expand the medical opportunities for this promising antibody as well as enhance its attractiveness for commercial development and partnering.”

For its medical dermatology technologies, Edesa reported that it plans to seek regulatory approval in the U.S for a Phase 2 study of its anti-CXCL10 monoclonal antibody in patients with moderate-to-severe nonsegmental vitiligo, common autoimmune disorder that causes skin to lose its color in patches. The protocol has been approved previously in Canada. The company also intends to seek strategic arrangements to further develop and/or monetize its EB01 asset, following favorable Phase 2b results of 1.0% EB01 cream.

Edesa’s Chief Financial Officer Stephen Lemieux reported that financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 reflected consistent operational efficiency and prudent management of working capital. He noted that during the quarter the company deployed additional resources to its current Phase 3 ARDS study and has engaged a new clinical research organization with increased analytical and recruitment capabilities.

“With government funding in place, we believe we are in a stronger position to efficiently manage our Phase 3 ARDS study, while remaining opportunistic to ramp up our development activities in vitiligo and pulmonary fibrosis,” he said. “We have continued to demonstrate our ability to execute on our plans, and we are working towards a rich set of milestones over the next 12 to 24 months.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Total operating expenses decreased by $0.2 million to $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $2.4 million for the same period last year.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.3 million to $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year primarily due to decreased external research expenses related to the company’s completed dermatitis study and a reduction in noncash share-based compensation, which was partially offset by an increase in expenses for the company’s ongoing ARDS study.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.1 million to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $0.9 million for the same period last year primarily due to increased fees for professional services, which was partially offset by a decrease in noncash share-based compensation.

Total other income increased by $283,000 to $360,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $77,000 for the same period last year primarily due to an increase in reimbursement funding from the Canadian government’s Strategic Innovation Fund.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, Edesa reported a net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.58 per common share, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.82 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024

Total operating expenses decreased by $0.7 million to $4.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $4.8 million for the same period last year:

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.9 million to $1.9 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $2.8 million for the same period last year primarily due to decreased external research expenses related to the company’s completed dermatitis study and a reduction in noncash share-based compensation, which was partially offset by an increase in expenses for the company’s ongoing ARDS study.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.2 million to $2.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $2.0 million for the same period last year primarily due to increased fees for professional services, which was partially offset by a decrease in non-cash share-based compensation.

Total other income decreased by $0.4 million to $0.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $0.1 million for the same period last year primarily due to an increase in reimbursement funding from the Canadian government’s Strategic Innovation Fund.

For the six months ended March 31, 2024, Edesa reported a net loss of $3.5 million, or $1.12 per common share, compared to a net loss of $4.7 million, or $1.70 per common share, for the six months ended March 31, 2023.

Working Capital

At March 31, 2024, Edesa had cash and cash equivalents of $2.8 million and working capital of $2.1 million. Subsequent to the quarter end, the company received $0.7 million in reimbursement funding the Canadian government’s Strategic Innovation Fund.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Expenses: Research and development 1,176,337 1,458,190 $ 1,880,795 $ 2,815,528 General and administrative 1,044,137 952,391 2,197,108 1,973,358 Loss from operations (2,220,474 ) (2,410,581 ) (4,077,903 ) (4,788,886 ) Other Income (Loss): Reimbursement grant income 304,002 - 424,836 - Other income (loss) 55,941 77,032 114,085 120,520 Income tax expense 800 800 800 800 Net loss (1,861,331 ) (2,334,349 ) (3,539,782 ) (4,669,166 ) Exchange differences on translation (11,183 ) 8,643 (11,755 ) (16,424 ) Net comprehensive loss $ (1,872,514 ) $ (2,325,706 ) $ (3,551,537 ) $ (4,685,590 ) Weighted average number of common shares 3,192,688 2,853,331 3,160,179 2,738,848 Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.58 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (1.12 ) $ (1.70 )

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2024 September 30,

2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,799,631 $ 5,361,397 Other current assets 1,442,587 1,075,455 Non-current assets 2,232,838 2,453,585 Total Assets $ 6,475,056 $ 8,890,437 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Current liabilities $ 2,150,723 $ 1,821,864 Non-current liabilities - 19,773 Shareholders’ equity 4,324,333 7,048,800 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,475,056 $ 8,890,437

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,539,782 ) $ (4,669,166 ) Adjustments for non-cash items 409,715 675,723 Change in working capital items 63,380 630,203 Net cash used in operating activities (3,066,687 ) (3,363,240 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 517,441 3,676,415 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (12,520 ) 67,158 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (2,561,766 ) 380,333 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5,361,397 7,090,919 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,799,631 $ 7,471,252

