Dyne Therapeutics to Present at the Cantor Virtual Muscular Dystrophy Symposium

March 27, 2024 | 
1 min read

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN) today announced that Wildon Farwell, M.D., MPH, chief medical officer, and Oxana Beskrovnaya, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat during the Cantor Virtual Muscular Dystrophy Symposium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 9:50 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Dyne Therapeutics
Amy Reilly
areilly@dyne-tx.com
857-341-1203


