Viatris launches (Pr)Viagra® ODF in Canada: a new oral dissolving film form of the erectile dysfunction treatment

After 25 years of the Viagra® brand in Canada, Viagra ODF (orodispersible film) offers a new option for those who value convenience and discretion

Erectile dysfunction (ED) affects over 50% of men aged 40 and older, resulting in pervasive impact on men’s sexual health. 1

Emerging research and market trends suggest a potential role for discreet ED treatments, underscoring the importance of patients’ privacy, comfort and convenience.2

ETOBICOKE, ON, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- Viatris, a global healthcare company, today announced the launch of PrViagra® ODF (sildenafil citrate orodispersible film) in Canada – a new form of the erectile dysfunction treatment, that dissolves in the mouth. This new solution underscores Viatris Canada’s commitment to expanding options for the treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED).

For the last 25 years in Canada, Viagra has supported the management of ED. Recognizing the psychological and social impact of ED3, Viatris now introduces the new Viagra ODF. Viagra ODF dissolves in the mouth with or without water, providing a convenient dosage form.

Features of Viagra ODF

Viagra ODF delivers the proven results of Viagra in a new formulation:

Dissolution and Discretion: Dissolves with or without water and is discreet.

Dissolves with or without water and is discreet. Convenient Packaging: The thin and discreet film format is packaged in an aluminum pouch.

The thin and discreet film format is packaged in an aluminum pouch. Treatment of ED: Viagra ODF is indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, which is the inability to achieve or maintain a penile erection sufficient for satisfactory sexual performance.

Viagra ODF is indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, which is the inability to achieve or maintain a penile erection sufficient for satisfactory sexual performance. Dosage: Viagra ODF comes in 50 mg doses, which is the recommended dose for most patients 4 .

Viagra ODF comes in 50 mg doses, which is the recommended dose for most patients . Consistent Pricing: Viagra ODF is available at a similar price to the Viagra tablets.

Empowering Patients

The new Viagra ODF reinforces Viatris’ commitment to improving patient experience and quality of life. ED is a common condition1 that should not be seen as a taboo. Normalizing conversations about ED can reduce the stigma and encourage men to seek the support and treatment they need. Healthcare providers can play a crucial role in this dialogue.

“As a physician, being able to offer my patients a new form of a treatment they are already familiar and comfortable with offers greater flexibility and engagement around the treatment decision discussion,” said Dr. Dean Elterman, who is a urologic surgeon at the University Health Network and an associate professor of urology at the University of Toronto. “The option of not having to take Viagra ODF with water, as it dissolves on the tongue, may be an appealing option for those patients looking for convenience or discretion.”

Viatris Canada’s Country Manager Jeffrey Long commented, “Building on Viagra’s 25-year legacy here in Canada, the introduction of Viagra® ODF is testament to Viatris’ commitment to patient-centric solutions, and showcases our pursuit of innovation. We also hope this launch will help foster a more open, accepting conversation about men’s health.”

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life’s moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world’s most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements may include statements regarding the launch of PrViagra® ODF (sildenafil citrate orodispersible film) in Canada; that this is a new form of the erectile dysfunction treatment, that dissolves in the mouth; that this new solution underscores Viatris Canada’s commitment to expanding options for the treatment for ED. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; changes in healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations in the U.S. and abroad; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to Viatris’ ability to bring new products to market, including but not limited to “at-risk” launches; Viatris’ or its partners’ ability to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings, and the impact of any such proceedings; the possibility that Viatris may be unable to realize the intended benefits of, or achieve the intended goals or outlooks with respect to, its strategic initiatives; the possibility that Viatris may be unable to achieve intended or expected benefits, goals, outlooks, synergies, growth opportunities and operating efficiencies in connection with divestitures, acquisitions, other transactions or restructuring programs, within the expected timeframes or at all; goodwill or impairment charges or other losses related to the divestiture or sale of businesses or assets; Viatris’ failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; the potential impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics; any significant breach of data security or data privacy or disruptions to our information technology systems; risks associated with international operations; the ability to protect intellectual property and preserve intellectual property rights; changes in third-party relationships; the effect of any changes in Viatris’ or its partners’ customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of Viatris or its partners; uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management, including general economic conditions, inflation and exchange rates; failure to execute stock repurchases consistent with current expectations; stock price volatility; and the other risks described in Viatris’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Viatris routinely uses its website as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD). Viatris undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release other than as required by law.

VIAG-2024-00067E SE2024

1 Feldman H, et al. Impotence and its medical and phycological correlates results of the Massachusetts male ageing study. J Urol, 1994;151: 54-61

2 Manfredi, C., Castiglione, F., Fode, M. et al. News and future perspectives of non-surgical treatments for erectile dysfunction. Int J Impot Res 35, 699–705 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41443-022-00602-3

3 Allen MS, Wood AM, Sheffield D. The Psychology of Erectile Dysfunction. Current Directions in Psychological Science. 2023; 32(6) : 487-493

4 VIAGRA Product Monograph, https://health-products.canada.ca/dpd-bdpp/index-eng.jsp

SOURCE Viatris Inc.