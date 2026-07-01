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Opinion: Innovation wins the contract. Complexity loses the renewal

July 1, 2026 | 
3 min read | 
Antonio Serrano
Halftone collage of two hands that untangles tangled ball or messy line. Concept of solving mental problems or simplification of a complex process in business. Vector illustration.

Halftone collage of two hands that untangles tangled ball or messy line. Concept of solving mental problems or simplification of a complex process in business. Vector illustration.

Roman Prysiazhniuk/Getty Images

Innovation drives CROs to win new business, but unchecked customization creates complexity that undermines reproducibility, weakens renewals and leads to turnover—making standardization a strategic necessity, not a constraint.

The preclinical contract research organization (CRO) sector is shedding jobs at a rate that does not fit a simple funding cycle narrative. CROs including Charles River Laboratories, Evotec, and Sygnature Discovery have collectively cut thousands of positions since 2024, concentrated precisely in the discovery and preclinical services that define their competitive differentiation.

The prevailing explanation is cyclical: funding tightened, pipelines slowed, headcount followed. That explanation is accurate but incomplete. What the cycle exposed was a structural fragility that predates it. That fragility is strategic, and it originates in the same forces that make CROs competitive.

A market that rewards complexity

Contract research organizations compete on differentiation. The market forces bearing on them, IP expiry pressure, biosimilar competition, the race to be first with a clinically relevant platform, push consistently toward innovation. To win a contract, a CRO must offer something novel, something bespoke and something the client cannot easily replicate internally or source elsewhere. That logic is sound. The problem is what innovation requires in a services environment: customization. Without a counterforce, it generates organizational complexity that accumulates faster than it is managed.

In a highly technological services company, more process differentiation increases system complexity. That complexity is not inherently destructive, but it becomes so when processes are not standardized. In a reproducibility-dependent business, complexity without standardization means that the service delivered to a client in month one cannot be guaranteed to match the service delivered in month three, particularly if the scientist who designed it is no longer there. Strictly business speaking, reproducibility is not a quality metric, it is the renewal mechanism.

Staff turnover is a symptom

Several forces impact a biotechnological CRO. Market pressure drives the organization toward innovation. Innovation demands customization which raises complexity, eroding reproducibility. And running against all of this, staff turnover hits the organization via natural personnel cycling or company layoffs, amplifying every gap that standardization has failed to close.

Staff turnover in the CRO sector has been persistently elevated, and it is typically (and often accurately) attributed to compensation or career development. But in a bespoke technical environment, turnover is also a direct consequence of unmanaged complexity. When procedures are never stabilized, when institutional knowledge is personal rather than documented, and when every project demands a novel configuration of skills and methods, the cognitive load on individual scientists becomes unsustainable. People leave. And when they leave in a business where reproducibility depends on individual expertise rather than documented process, they take the renewal conditions with them.

This is the mechanism the sector keeps failing to name. The layoffs are not purely a market response. They are the downstream consequence of an innovation strategy that was never paired with the operational infrastructure to sustain it. This is what I call Service Opps: the gap between service excellence and the operational backbone required to deliver it consistently.

Standardization is not the opposite of innovation

Standard operating procedures are the basic components of a laboratory quality assurance framework defining the organizational capability and building focus and cohesion. It allows novel services to demonstrate to clients that their methods possess the features claimed, at acceptable and reproducible levels of risk. And it codifies state-of-the-art practice in ways that enable the organization to scale without depending on the continued presence of the individuals who built the capability.

Standards have often been perceived as a contradiction to innovation. The evidence runs the other way. Standardization is the torque that allows a CRO to climb the ramp of innovation without losing its footing. Without it, every new capability is fragile, every contract renewal is contingent on personnel continuity, and every wave of growth plants the seeds of the next restructuring.

The CRO sector produces world-class science. The operational model surrounding that science has not kept pace with the complexity it generates. Until the investment in service quality infrastructure is treated as a strategic priority rather than a compliance overhead, the current pattern will repeat independent of what the funding environment does next.

Opinion Clinical research Management Layoffs
Antonio Serrano
Antonio Serrano Antonio Serrano
Antonio Serrano, PhD, MBA, is founder of Bioicus Lab, currently based at Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire. With 25+ years spanning academic research and commercial biotech, he works at the intersection of computational biology and life sciences strategy, identifying, developing and translating biological assets into market-ready intellectual property. You can follow him on LinkedIn here.
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