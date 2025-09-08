Merck, Daiichi Sankyo Stage Lung Cancer Rally With ‘Strong’ Pivotal Data for I-Dxd

Nearly half of patients dosed with Merck and Daiichi Sankyo’s ifinatamab deruxtecan responded to the treatment, helping the partners mount a comeback for their antibody-drug conjugate alliance.

Results from the Phase II IDeate-Lung01 study, presented Sunday at the 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer, showed that the drug, also known as I-DXd, resulted in a 48.2% confirmed objective response rate (ORR) in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. These data include three complete responses and 63 partial responses; 54 of the treated patients achieved stable disease.

Writing to investors on Sunday evening, Jefferies analysts called I-DXd’s performance “strong,” noting, however, that these latest data are “lower” than what Merck and Daiichi Sankyo had toplined at last year’s WCLC. At the time, the partners announced a 54.8% ORR .

According to Jeffries, the difference in the two figures came from Sunday’s data, including patients receiving I-DXd in a third-line setting, which could potentially have “diluted” the therapy’s efficacy figures. Focusing on a subset of participants who received I-DXd in the second-line setting, ORR was 56.3%, which Jefferies said was “impressive.”

Given these findings, as well as the breakthrough therapy designation the drug received from the FDA last month, Jefferies believes that an accelerated approval for I-DXd in this indication could be a “distinct possibility.” The FDA has previously demonstrated regulatory flexibility for small-cell lung cancer, with accelerated approvals for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Zepzelca and Amgen’s Imdelltra , both drugs working their way through the accelerated pathway, based on pivotal Phase II data.

Sunday’s pivotal readout represents a much-needed win for Merck and Daiichi Sankyo’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) collaboration. The companies linked up in October 2023, when Merck paid $4 billion upfront for access to three investigational therapies for solid tumors. All told, Merck could be on the hook for $22 billion.

In June 2024, however, one of the assets under this partnership, patritumab deruxtecan, failed to win the FDA’s approval for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Manufacturing problems stymied the application, the companies announced at the time, insisting that there had been no problems with the molecule’s safety or efficacy.