News   Drug Development

Examining Gene Therapies, Bispecific Antibodies and Other Novel Modalities

February 25, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Jef Akst

At the 2025 National Biotechnology Conference, gene therapies, bispecific antibodies and other novel modalities—relative newcomers to medicine—will be much discussed. In this curtain raiser, BioSpace speaks with conference chair Prathap Nagaraja Shastri of J&J about these highly anticipated topics.

Host

⁠Jef Akst⁠, Managing Editor, BioSpace

Guest

⁠Prathap Nagaraja Shastri⁠, Scientific Director and Group Leader, Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacometrics, Johnson and Johnson

BioSpace is a media partner of the National Biotechnology Conference.

Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Anatomical model of human ear with luminous sound wave on blue background. Auditory health.
Gene therapy
Regeneron’s Gene Therapy Restores Hearing in Patients with Rare Genetic Condition
February 24, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
seamless pattern with infusoria slipper and ameba in vector. Template for design, print, background, packaging, book, wrapping paper, fabric.world series.
Infectious disease
Small Harvard Start-Up Launches to Fight Huge Problem of Antimicrobial Resistance
February 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3d rendering robot hand holding newton cradle
Drug Development
Opinion: AI Is Pushing the I&I Pendulum From Biologics to Small Molecules
February 24, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Christian Antoni
Pictured: bluebird bio logo on wall/device, courtesy of Pavlo Gonchar
Mergers & acquisitions
Bluebird, Facing Cash Crunch, To Go Private In Deal Valued at $30M
February 21, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie