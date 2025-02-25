Examining Gene Therapies, Bispecific Antibodies and Other Novel Modalities

At the 2025 National Biotechnology Conference, gene therapies, bispecific antibodies and other novel modalities—relative newcomers to medicine—will be much discussed. In this curtain raiser, BioSpace speaks with conference chair Prathap Nagaraja Shastri of J&J about these highly anticipated topics.
> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart
Host
Jef Akst, Managing Editor, BioSpace
Guest
Prathap Nagaraja Shastri, Scientific Director and Group Leader, Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacometrics, Johnson and Johnson
BioSpace is a media partner of the National Biotechnology Conference.