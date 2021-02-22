Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick Elected to Battelle Board of Directors

Feb. 22, 2021 14:00 UTC

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Battelle announced today that Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, current president of Howard University and the Charles R. Drew Professor of Surgery, has been elected to the Battelle Board of Directors. Initially, he will serve in an advisory role and become a full voting member in 2022.

Frederick was appointed the seventeenth president of Howard University in 2014 and has been responsible for advancing the university’s commitment to student opportunity, academic innovation, public service, and fiscal stability. He has overseen a series of reform efforts, including the expansion of academic offerings, establishing innovative programs to support student success and the modernization of university facilities.

He previously served as provost and chief academic officer.

“Wayne’s combination of medical expertise and business acumen will bring a unique and valuable perspective to Battelle’s board and help to advance Battelle’s mission,” said Board Chairman John Welch. “We’re delighted he’s joining us and look forward to his insights and contributions.”

“I’m honored and excited to join the Battelle board,” said Frederick. “Battelle is a unique organization bringing innovative technologies and solutions to rapidly changing markets including healthcare, environmental and national security. My stewardship of Howard University with its diverse pipeline of STEM researchers will complement Battelle’s mission. I look forward to being a part of this incredible organization as a member of its board.”

Frederick received his B.S and M.D. from Howard University. Following his post-doctoral research and surgical oncology fellowships at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, he began his academic career as associate director of the cancer center at the University of Connecticut. Upon his return to Howard University, his academic positions included associate dean in the College of Medicine, division chief in the Department of Surgery, director of the Cancer Center and deputy provost for Health Sciences. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from Howard University’s School of Business in 2011.

“Wayne’s strong background in healthcare and medical education aligns so well with Battelle’s mission and strategic priorities,” said Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer. “He will be a valuable addition to our board and I look forward to working with him for many years.”

Frederick is the author of numerous peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, abstracts, and editorials and is a widely recognized expert on disparities in healthcare and medical education. His medical research focuses on narrowing racial, ethnic and gender disparities in cancer-care outcomes, especially pertaining to gastrointestinal cancers.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and Humana Inc.

