Dr. Vince Clinical Research Announces Dosing of Aclaris Therapeutics’ Phase I MAD Study of ATI-2138

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--()--, an early phase CRO specializing in Phase I trials, announced that it has administered the first dose of Aclaris Therapeutics’ ATI-2138 in a Phase I multiple ascending dose (MAD) study for an investigational oral compound being developed for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Phase I MAD study in healthy volunteers is being conducted at DVCR’s world-class clinical pharmacology unit.

The study will enroll 60 participants across five cohorts. Many features of the facility were engineered specifically with the conduct of ascending dose trials in mind, including dedicated vital signs machines at every bedside to enhance data quality for dose escalation meetings and luxurious amenities to improve participant retention throughout the entire duration of the trial.

DVCR’s George Atiee, M.D., is serving as the principal investigator on the trial. “I am honored and excited to be a part of this trial in ATI-2138’s development. Fortunately, the research campus has been purpose-built to further empower our operations team to deliver on our commitments,” said Dr. Atiee.

Dr. Vince Clinical Research looks forward to the successful completion of this trial and delivering on its promise to provide Smarter, Faster Data to its biopharmaceutical sponsors.

About Dr. Vince Clinical Research

Dr. Vince Clinical Research (DVCR) is a world-class CRO (Contract Research Organization) with a custom-built, green-designed headquarters and research complex encompassing three buildings in Overland Park, KS. DVCR’s complex includes a 90-bed clinical pharmacology unit featuring a combination of luxurious and private research suites and a GMP compliant pharmacy with positive and negative pressure compounding rooms. DVCR specializes in conducting clinical trials for both healthy normal volunteers and patient populations in a wide variety of early phase trials. By leveraging both technology and one of the country’s most experienced leadership teams, DVCR provides Smarter, Faster Data to their biopharmaceutical clients.

