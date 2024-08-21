Dovetail Genomics and Goenomics GmbH Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Genome Annotation Services

Partnership to Provide Faster, Richer Annotation Services for Evolutionary Biology, Conservation, and Agriculture

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. and GÖTTINGEN, Germany, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetail Genomics , a leader in advanced genomic solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with Goenomics GmbH , a premier provider of genome annotation services. This partnership aims to deliver an enhanced genome assembly service with the fastest turnaround time and most complete annotation available in the industry.

This partnership will ensure that researchers receive reliable and comprehensive annotation results.

Under this partnership, Goenomics will provide advanced annotation services, significantly improving the speed and expanding the portfolio of Dovetail’s genome annotation offerings. Leveraging Goenomics’ newly developed, proprietary algorithm for homology-based gene reconstruction, this partnership will ensure that researchers receive reliable and comprehensive annotation results.

“Dovetail Genomics is proud to be the commercial leader in the genome assembly space and our partnership with Goenomics is a pivotal step towards ensuring we continue to offer the best genome assemblies possible,” said Mathew Easterday, Ph.D., J.D., CEO of Dovetail Genomics. “This partnership expands what we can offer our customers for annotation enabling a richer genome representation with faster turn-around time compared to open-source tools.”

Under this partnership, Dovetail Genomics now offers a new industry benchmark delivering annotation results for genome sizes up to 1 GBp in just three weeks. This enables researchers to obtain rapid data, stay on schedule, and even accelerate their research timelines. This efficiency is made possible by Goenomics’ optimized and scalable computing resources designed to handle large genomic datasets swiftly and efficiently.

Goenomics’ proprietary algorithm for homology-based gene reconstruction provides a 15-20% increase in annotation accuracy compared to other tools. This improved accuracy is crucial for reliable downstream analyses using genetic, molecular biology, biochemistry, proteomic and various other approaches. Accurate annotations ensure precise identification of gene functions and genetic variations, and they help maintain the integrity of public databases, minimizing the propagation of errors in future research.

Dovetail Genomics’ annotation services now include a wide range of genomic features such as protein-coding and non-coding genes, pseudogenes, functional and non-functional transposons, and conserved eukaryotic RNA genes. These expanded capabilities provide researchers with the most complete genomic reconstruction, facilitating a deeper understanding of genome function and organization.

“We are thrilled to bring our advanced annotation capabilities to a broader audience through our partnership with Dovetail Genomics,” said Dr. Martin Kollmar, CEO of Goenomics GmbH. “Our combined expertise will provide researchers with state-of-the-art tools designed to achieve high-quality assembly and annotation results, ultimately advancing scientific discovery in multiple fields.”

As part of this partnership, new and returning customers of Dovetail Genomics will receive an Enhanced Analysis Report package free of charge as part of their standard project deliverables. This report, valued at $800, provides detailed insights and analysis of the annotation results, significantly enhancing its utility for downstream applications.

About Dovetail Genomics

, a subsidiary of Cantata Bio and an Edenroc Sciences company, is a leading provider of genomics solutions focused on understanding the complex organization of the genome. Through Dovetail Genomics’ proprietary proximity ligation technologies, the 3D architecture of the genome is captured alongside primary sequence information using standard next-generation sequencing (NGS) approaches. Researchers are using Dovetail Genomics’ unique methods to solve complex problems including chromatin topology analysis, small and large structural variant detection, de novo chromosome assembly, haplotype phasing, and microbiome analysis in the fields of epigenetics, developmental biology, cancer research, evolutionary biology and more. For more information on Dovetail, its technology, and service offerings, visit. Follow Dovetail on X/Twitter: @DTGenomics.

About Goenomics GmbH

is a premier provider of genome annotation services, specializing in homology-based gene reconstruction. With over 35 years of experience and more than 60 publications in the field, Goenomics GmbH offers state-of-the-art solutions that enhance the accuracy and completeness of genome annotations, supporting research in genetics, molecular biology, and biotechnology. For more information on Goenomics, its technology, and service offerings, visit

