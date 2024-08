WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.dicerna.com), a second generation RNA interference company developing novel therapeutics utilizing its proprietary Dicer Substrate Technology™, today announced that James Jenson, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Dicerna, will present at the 2008 MassBio Investors Forum on December 9, 2008 at 3:10 p.m. (EST) at the Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston, Mass.