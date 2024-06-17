SUBSCRIBE
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

NEWS
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Novo Nordisk in December 2021.
lucarista/Shutterstock
Drug Development
Novartis Investors Champing at the Bit for Action After Roche Stock Sale
Two weeks after Novartis announced it would sell its nearly one-third voting stake in next-door neighbor Roche, investors are chomping at the bit to find out how that almost $21 billion will be put to work.
November 18, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Courtesy of joreks/Getty Images
Business
Novo Nordisk Snaps Up Partner Dicerna for $3.3 Billion
Novo Nordisk and Dicerna are no strangers. The companies have been collaborating on the development of RNAi therapies for liver disease for the past three years.
November 18, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Genetown
Inconsistent Results in Subtype Trip Up Dicerna with Rare Disease Drug
While the study hit its primary efficacy endpoints, investors are likely concerned about reports of “inconsistent results” regarding reducing Uox excretion in a subtype of patients with the rare disease.
August 6, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: August 2-6
It was a busy week for clinical trial announcements. Take a look.
August 6, 2021
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock
Drug Development
Eli Lilly Collab Scores IND Approval for Dicerna’s RNAi Cardiometabolic Drug
This is the second IND to come out of the two companies’ collaboration. They will initiate a Phase I trial of the drug in cardiometabolic diseases.
May 27, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Job Trends
A London AI Hub, a Facility Bigger than the Louvre, Are Among the Newest Footprint Expansions in the Life Sciences Industry
GlaxoSmithKline has opened a new $13 million research hub in London focused on artificial intelligence.
September 3, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Genetown
Genetown Hotbed: Churning Along During the COVID-19 Pandemic
As the biopharma industry responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the area’s companies are at the very frontlines of drug development against the disease, while others play supporting roles for the entire industry. Here’s a look.
March 31, 2020
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Dicerna Partners with Novo Nordisk on 30 Liver Disease Targets
They will leverage Dicerna’s GalXC RNAi technology platform to explore more than 30 liver cell targets.
November 18, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Dicerna and Roche Partner on RNA Silencing for Hepatitis B in $1.67 Billion Deal
Under the terms of the deal, Roche will pay Dicerna $200 million upfront and up to another $1.47 billion for various development, regulatory and commercial milestones.
October 31, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
IN THE PRESS
Deals
Novo Nordisk Announces Completion of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Acquisition
December 28, 2021
 · 
2 min read
Deals
Dicerna Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Waiting Period for Novo Nordisk Tender Offer to Acquire Dicerna
December 25, 2021
 · 
8 min read
Deals
Novo Nordisk to Acquire Dicerna
November 18, 2021
 · 
12 min read
Business
Dicerna Announces Two Targets Meet Preclinical Proof of Principle Criteria in Neurodegeneration and Pain Under Global Research Collaboration and Licensing Agreement With Lilly
November 12, 2021
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Dicerna Presents Data From Phase 1 Trial of Belcesiran at American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2021
November 12, 2021
 · 
12 min read
Business
Dicerna Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update
November 9, 2021
 · 
14 min read
Genetown
Dicerna Presents PHYOX™2 and Primary Hyperoxaluria Healthcare Utilization Data at American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021
November 4, 2021
 · 
12 min read
Business
Dicerna to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Nov. 9, 2021
November 2, 2021
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Dicerna Announces Results for PHYOX™4, Single-Dose Study of Nedosiran in Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 3 (PH3)
October 19, 2021
 · 
9 min read
Genetown
Dicerna Announces Data to Be Presented at American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021
October 15, 2021
 · 
7 min read
