Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
NEWS
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Novo Nordisk in December 2021.
Two weeks after Novartis announced it would sell its nearly one-third voting stake in next-door neighbor Roche, investors are chomping at the bit to find out how that almost $21 billion will be put to work.
Novo Nordisk and Dicerna are no strangers. The companies have been collaborating on the development of RNAi therapies for liver disease for the past three years.
While the study hit its primary efficacy endpoints, investors are likely concerned about reports of “inconsistent results” regarding reducing Uox excretion in a subtype of patients with the rare disease.
It was a busy week for clinical trial announcements. Take a look.
This is the second IND to come out of the two companies’ collaboration. They will initiate a Phase I trial of the drug in cardiometabolic diseases.
A London AI Hub, a Facility Bigger than the Louvre, Are Among the Newest Footprint Expansions in the Life Sciences Industry
GlaxoSmithKline has opened a new $13 million research hub in London focused on artificial intelligence.
As the biopharma industry responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the area’s companies are at the very frontlines of drug development against the disease, while others play supporting roles for the entire industry. Here’s a look.
They will leverage Dicerna’s GalXC RNAi technology platform to explore more than 30 liver cell targets.
Under the terms of the deal, Roche will pay Dicerna $200 million upfront and up to another $1.47 billion for various development, regulatory and commercial milestones.
