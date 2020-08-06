SUBSCRIBE
DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financials and Provide a Business Update August 12, 2020

August 6, 2020 | 
1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that its second quarter 2020 financial results will be released after the markets close on Tuesday, August 11th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Wednesday, August 12th at 7:00 AM Central Time to discuss its business update and financial results.

Conference Call details:

Date:

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Time:

7:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM ET

Web access:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7689626

Conference ID:

7689626

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. All participants on the conference call will be provided with the dial in instructions and a unique passcode once they register. This information will also be sent in an email confirmation. The webcast will remain available for play back on our website, under investor events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 13, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (US Toll Free), (404) 537-3406 (International), replay passcode 7689626.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com.

Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

Source: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Earnings
