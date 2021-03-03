SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest

DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financials and Provide a Business Update March 11, 2021

March 3, 2021 | 
1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that its fourth quarter 2020 financial results will be released after the markets close on Wednesday, March 10th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Thursday, March 11th at 7:00 AM Central Time to discuss its business update and financial results.

Conference Call details:

Date:

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Time:

7:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM ET

Web access:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2948450/3CC8FC74172F3DEDB9258000144DA5E4

Dial In:

(866) 393-4306 (domestic)

(734) 385-2616 (international)

Conference ID:

9297319

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on our website, under investor events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 18, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (US Toll Free), (404) 537-3406 (International), replay passcode 9297319.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to improve the lives of patients with neurological and chronic kidney diseases. To learn more about DiaMedica, please visit www.diamedica.com.

Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

Source: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Events
