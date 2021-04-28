DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2021 Financials and Provide a Business Update May 6, 2021

Conference Call details:

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021 Time: 7:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM ET Web access: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3081283/E7DD7636B9914C65BD79123196FDA60B Dial In: (866) 393-4306 (domestic) (734) 385-2616 (international) Conference ID: 2966016

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on our website, under investor relations - events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 13, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (US Toll Free), (404) 537-3406 (International), and entering the replay passcode: 2966016.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to improve the lives of patients with neurological and chronic kidney diseases. To learn more about DiaMedica, please visit www.diamedica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005679/en/