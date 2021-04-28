DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2021 Financials and Provide a Business Update May 6, 2021

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that its first quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the markets close on Wednesday, May 5th
Conference Call details:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, May 6, 2021
|
Time:
|
7:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM ET
|
Web access:
|
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3081283/E7DD7636B9914C65BD79123196FDA60B
|
Dial In:
|
(866) 393-4306 (domestic)
|
(734) 385-2616 (international)
|
Conference ID:
|
2966016
Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on our website, under investor relations - events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 13, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (US Toll Free), (404) 537-3406 (International), and entering the replay passcode: 2966016.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to improve the lives of patients with neurological and chronic kidney diseases. To learn more about DiaMedica, please visit www.diamedica.com.
Contacts
Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com
For Investor Inquiries:
Tim McCarthy
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
tim@lifesciadvisors.com
Source: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.