DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present Research at National Kidney Foundation 2020 Spring Clinical Meetings Live Virtual Conference

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Inc.. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that the Company will be presenting a poster titled “Open-label Study of the Pharmacokinetics, Safety, and Tolerability of DM199 in Patients with Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease” at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) 2020 Spring Clinical Meetings Live Virtual Conference. For information about the virtual event, visit: https://www.kidney.org/spring-clinical.

DiaMedica’s poster presents the results of a Phase Ib study conducted to investigate the dosage required to restore normal KLK1 protein levels in subjects with moderate and severe chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Type I or II diabetes. The study results were used to guide the design of a Phase II study. This Phase Ib study, conducted in the United States, was a multi-center, open label clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of three dose levels of DM199 in 32 patients.

DiaMedica’s poster is now available through the Abstract and ePoster Gallery and through the NKF SCM20 mobile app. Following the session, a reprint of the poster presentation will be accessible from DiaMedica’s website at: https://ir.diamedica.com/events-and-presentations.

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) annually conducts the Spring Clinical Meetings as its premier educational conference focused on presenting the latest insights into chronic kidney disease care. The NKF is the leading organization in the U.S. dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease. This year’s meeting, due to the COVID-19 virus, will be conducted as a virtual meeting.

About DM199

DM199 is a recombinant (synthetic) form of the human protein kallikrein, referred to as KLK1, which plays an important role in the regulation of a variety of physiological processes in the kidneys, including blood flow, inflammation, fibrosis and oxidative stress. Currently DM199 is in a Phase II study of hypertensive African Americans and participants with IgA Nephropathy.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. DiaMedica’s common shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com, or follow us on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005023/en/