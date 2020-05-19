SUBSCRIBE
DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 27, 2020

May 19, 2020 
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that it will be participating in the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that it will be participating in the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings. Meetings will take place virtually given the ongoing call for social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Investors and attendees that would like to schedule a meeting with DiaMedica’s management can contact their Craig-Hallum representative to arrange a meeting.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. The Company recently released positive top-line results from its phase II study in acute ischemic stroke and has a phase II study ongoing in chronic kidney disease. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com.

Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

Source: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

