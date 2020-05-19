DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 27, 2020

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. The Company recently released positive top-line results from its phase II study in acute ischemic stroke and has a phase II study ongoing in chronic kidney disease. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com.

