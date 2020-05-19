DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 27, 2020

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that it will be participating in the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, May 27, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that it will be participating in the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings. Meetings will take place virtually given the ongoing call for social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Investors and attendees that would like to schedule a meeting with DiaMedica’s management can contact their Craig-Hallum representative to arrange a meeting.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. The Company recently released positive top-line results from its phase II study in acute ischemic stroke and has a phase II study ongoing in chronic kidney disease. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”
Contacts
Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com
