DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate in 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Meetings will take place virtually on November 17, 2020 given the ongoing call for social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Interested institutional investors should contact their Craig-Hallum sales representative to schedule a meeting.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

