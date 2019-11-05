DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate in 10th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Nov. 5, 2019 21:04 UTC

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that Rick Pauls, President & Chief Executive Officer, will meet with institutional investors at the 10th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City.

Interested institutional investors should contact their Craig-Hallum sales representative to schedule a meeting.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

