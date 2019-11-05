SUBSCRIBE
DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate in 10th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

November 5, 2019 | 
Nov. 5, 2019 21:04 UTC

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that Rick Pauls, President & Chief Executive Officer, will meet with institutional investors at the 10th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City.

Interested institutional investors should contact their Craig-Hallum sales representative to schedule a meeting.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005916/en/

Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

Source: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Events
