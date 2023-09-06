DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate at Lake Street’s 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders, today announced that Rick Pauls, its President and CEO will be participating at Lake Street Capital Market’s 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG7) Conference in New York, on September 14, 2023. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Lake Street Capital Markets representative.

