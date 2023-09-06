SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest

DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate at Lake Street’s 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

September 6, 2023 | 
1 min read

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. today announced that Rick Pauls, its President and CEO will be participating at Lake Street Capital Market’s 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG7) Conference in New York, on September 14, 2023.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders, today announced that Rick Pauls, its President and CEO will be participating at Lake Street Capital Market’s 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG7) Conference in New York, on September 14, 2023. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Lake Street Capital Markets representative.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active and clinically studied recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases. For more information visit our website at www.diamedica.com.

Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

Paul Papi
Corporate Communications
Phone: 617-899-5941
ppapi@diamedica.com

Source: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Events Minnesota
