DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Enrollment of Last Patient in Diabetic Kidney Disease Cohort of Phase 2 REDUX CKD Study

DiaMedica’s Phase 2 REDUX (Latin for restore) study is a multi-center, open-label, investigation to assess the safety and efficacy of multiple doses of DM199, administered over 90 days, in participants with CKD (Stage 2 or 3) enrolling approximately 90 participants in three cohorts (30 per cohort). Cohort 1 of the study is focused on non-diabetic, African Americans with hypertension, a group that is at greater risk for CKD than Caucasians. Additionally, the study is designed to identify African American participants with the APOL1 gene mutation as an exploratory biomarker as these individuals have an even higher risk of developing CKD. Cohort 2 of the study is focused on participants with IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) and Cohort 3 includes participants with diabetic kidney disease.

“We’re very grateful to the participants and research site staff for their dedication and commitment in moving the REDUX study forward during this challenging time of Covid-19,” stated DiaMedica’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harry Alcorn, Jr. “Given the positive results observed earlier this year in the subset of diabetic participants in our Phase 2 stroke study, we are looking forward to announcing topline results, anticipated in the second quarter of 2021.”

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological and chronic kidney diseases. DiaMedica shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

