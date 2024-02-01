SUBSCRIBE
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC (NASDAQ: DCPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 9:00 AM ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.deciphera.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK® is Deciphera’s switch-control inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK is approved in Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Hong Kong, Iceland, Israel, Liechtenstein, Macau, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, The United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (@Deciphera).

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Maghan Meyers
Argot Partners
Deciphera@argotpartners.com
212-600-1902

Media:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
david.rosen@argotpartners.com
212-600-1902

Source: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Events Massachusetts
