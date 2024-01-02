Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC (NASDAQ: DCPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced that Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.deciphera.com/events-presentations. A replay will be archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK® is Deciphera’s switch-control inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK is approved in Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Hong Kong, Israel, Macau, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (@Deciphera).

