News   Business

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 9, 2023

August 2, 2023 | 
1 min read

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC (NASDAQ: DCPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

In connection with the earnings release, Deciphera’s management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update.

The conference call may be accessed via this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI74ff2d04fe8541f48da1cf0ad35339ae

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.deciphera.com/events-presentations. A replay will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK® is Deciphera’s switch-control inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK is approved in Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Hong Kong, Israel, Macau, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Maghan Meyers
Argot Partners
Deciphera@argotpartners.com
212-600-1902

Media:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
david.rosen@argotpartners.com
212-600-1902

Source: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

