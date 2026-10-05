Genentech pens $1.27B deal to access Alector’s preclinical blood-brain barrier asset

Genentech is inking a deal worth up to $1.17 billion in biobucks to access Alector’s preclinical asset designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and treat neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

The Roche subsidiary is paying $100 million upfront for exclusive development and commercialization rights to Alector’s AL050 across all indications, according to a Monday press release. AL050 is an investigational engineered glucocerebrosidase (GCase) enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) paired with Alector’s blood-brain barrier delivery platform.

The $1.17 billion will come in the form of additional milestone payments, plus tiered royalties on potential sales. In exchange, Genentech will be responsible for the development, regulatory, manufacturing, and commercialization of AL050, while Alector will retain ownership to its platform.

The South San Francisco biotech’s program is designed to address GCase deficiency, which is thought to be a significant risk factor for Parkinson’s disease. After being delivered to the brain, the ERT is supposed to ultimately reduce cellular dysfunction and slow disease progression, according to Alector.

“The challenge in treating GCase deficiency is twofold: engineering an enzyme with optimal activity and durability and successfully delivering it to the brain,” Alector CEO Arnon Rosenthal said in a prepared statement. “AL050 addresses this by pairing an engineered GCase enzyme with our proprietary Alector Brain Carrier technology designed to cross the blood-brain barrier.”

The deal extends the preclinical company’s cash runway into 2029, Rosenthal added. Previously, Alector said it had $172.8 million on hand—money that would last “at least through 2027,” according to the biotech’s most recent 10-Q SEC filing.

The new cash infusion will go toward advancing Alector’s fully human anti-Aβ antibody AL137, which also stems from its platform and is designed to be delivered subcutaneously, in Alzheimer’s disease, plus moving forward siRNA programs through preclinical development.

The Alector deal will help Genentech parent Roche double down on brain-penetrant technology. The pharma already touts its own blood-brain barrier tech called Brainshuttle and is currently assessing trontinemab in late-stage studies. The investigational bispecific rooted in the Brainshuttle science is designed to reduce amyloid among patients with Alzheimer’s.

The Genentech partnership is a welcome change of pace for Alector after GSK walked away from the biotech earlier this year. The Big Pharma had initially linked up with the biotech in 2021 to advance two antibodies for neurodegenerative diseases but terminated the deal in July after both assets failed to show significant clinical benefit.

In October 2025, one candidate under the collaboration called latozinemab—Alector’s most advanced asset—failed to slow disease progression in a Phase 3 study of patients with frontotemporal dementia, prompting the partners to pull the plug on the program. Furthermore, Alector downsized by 49% in a strategic business review, impacting around 116 employees.

Before that, Alector’s AbbVie-partnered antibody AL002 failed to slow Alzheimer’s progression in a midstage study, triggering a 17% layoff wave at the biotech and ultimately the end of that alliance.

Alector was created in 2013 by co-founder Rosenthal, initially built around an immune-neurology thesis. But after the string of clinical failures, the California biotech has rebuilt around its blood-brain-barrier delivery programs.