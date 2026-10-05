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Vaxcyte rises as pneumococcal shot establishes ‘new competitive moat’ vs. Pfizer, Merck

October 5, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
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VAX-31 beat Pfizer and Merck’s established pneumococcal conjugate vaccines in a Phase 3 trial, exceeding investors’ most ambitious scenario and setting Vaxcyte up to challenge the Big Pharmas in a market worth $8 billion.

Vaxcyte’s investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine has achieved “near best-case scenario” data in a late-stage trial, matching existing shots on certain vaccine strains and beating them on others. The results sent the biotech’s shares up by more than 50% as investors welcomed a readout that could inject Vaxcyte into an $8 billion market.

VAX-31 met Pfizer’s existing pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) Prevar 20 and Merck’s Capvaxive on all 28 serotypes that one or both vaccines address, according to a Monday release. Vaxcyte’s option was superior to both vaccines on three unique serotypes. The Phase 3 trial met the co-primary endpoints that assessed non-inferiority of VAX-31 versus the marketed vaccines.

“[It] will be very difficult to refute that VAX-31 is showing best-in-class PCV potential here in this $8Bn+ (and growing) market,” Mizuho wrote in a Monday morning note.

Leerink Partners dubbed the readout “highly impressive.”

The firm predicted that Vaxcyte’s shares could climb to as high as $90–100—and indeed, the stock was sitting around $86 in pre-market trading, compared to $56 at close Friday.

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VAX-31 is a next-generation 31-valent PCV candidate. The Phase 3 OPUS-1 trial was testing a high dose of the shot against Pfizer’s Prevnar 20 and Merck’s Capvaxive in 3,572 adults 50 years or older to determine safety, tolerability and immunogenicity. A smaller group of 475 adults ages 18–49 were also included.

Vaxcyte is positioning VAX-31 to address portions of the PCV market that are not served by the Big Pharma’s established brands. Investors had not been expecting such a clean win for the OPUS-1 trial, with forecasts that the shot would miss on a few serotypes.

Mizuho noted that while the shot met the broader criteria for non-inferiority, it did indeed narrowly fall to Capvaxive on two specific serotypes, but since investors’ best case was a miss on three or more, this shouldn’t be an issue.

Leerink Partners also brushed this off as a commercial concern, noting the beat of Pfizer’s option and that a miss here “is not an absence of protection.”

Vaxcyte also had a higher bar for assessing non-inferiority compared to the existing shots, which Leerink Partners said sets “a new competitive moat for future adult pneumococcal vaccine competitors.” With the lower bar, VAX-31 did beat Capvaxive.

With today’s results, the firm expects the shot could receive an FDA label as a 31-valent vaccine for 32 serotypes.
“We expect physicians and patients to prefer VAX-31 over Prevnar 20 and Capvaxive since it offers the broadest protection against disease,” Leerink Partners said.

The results bolster Vacyte’s overall platform, which also includes a Group A strep vaccine that entered Phase 1 testing this year, Leerink Partners said.

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Vaxcyte will release further results from the late-stage OPUS-2 and OPUS-3 trials in the first half of 2027, which will support a regulatory filing in the first half of 2028. Leerink Partners expects a commercial launch that same year.

OPUS-2 is assessing the shot co-administered with a flu vaccine while OPUS-3 includes adults who have previously been vaccinated for pneumococcus. VAX-31 is also being tested for children in a Phase 2 trial, with a readout expected by the end of 2027.

Leerink is bullish that today’s results suggest success on the readouts to come.

Vaccines Infectious disease Phase 3 Clinical research
Vaxcyte, Inc.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is an award-winning biopharma journalist covering the business of drug development. She has been a journalist for more than 18 years, covering the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for the last eight. She is senior editor at BioSpace and curates the Biopharm Executive newsletter every Wednesday. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
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