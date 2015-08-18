CRO BioAgilytix Labs Continues Growth Spurt; Plans to Add More Jobs

Jim Datin has a lot to smile about these days.

The company he leads, BioAgilytix, doubled its customer base from 2013 to 2014 and already doubled again by August of this year. The company has 60 percent organic year-over-year growth and Datin expects to acquire a company in Europe by the end of the year. The company does not disclose revenue, but in 2013, when it placed on the INC. 5000 list, it recorded $17.1 million in revenue.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.