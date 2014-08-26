CritiTech Names Mechanical Systems, Inc. As Its Exclusive Drug Manufacturing Equipment Supplier

LAWRENCE, KS – CritiTech, Inc. has named Mechanical Systems, Inc. (MSI) of Wichita, Kan., as its official and exclusive supplier of fine-particle drug manufacturing equipment.

As a long-time partner, MSI has been instrumental in helping CritiTech develop manufacturing equipment that produces commercial quantities of fine-particle drugs using CritiTech’s proprietary supercritical fluid carbon dioxide-based technologies.

MSI has decades of experience designing and constructing manufacturing equipment for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, serving clients such as Boehringer-Ingelheim, Hospira, Bayer, Abbott, Pfizer, and Shering-Plough.

“This is an ideal match for both companies,” said Matthew McClorey, president of CritiTech. “CritiTech is in the business of enabling new and improved drugs with our technology, not constructing manufacturing equipment. Thus, the relationship with MSI allows us to focus on what we do best. We are extremely fortunate to have MSI as our exclusive equipment supplier. Its engineering experience and expertise is outstanding.”

MSI has already built, designed and installed equipment that CritiTech is currently using to provide fine-particle drug development services to its clients. The exclusive supplier agreement with MSI ensures CritiTech will have the commercial engineering expertise required to scale its technology and meet customers’ drug manufacturing demands.

Equipment from MSI will also be used to produce Nanotax®, a novel, fine-particle reformulation of paclitaxel to treat intraperitoneal cancers enabled by CritiTech’s technology. A Phase I Trial for Nanotax® that produced positive results was recently completed.

“MSI is very excited about the partnership with CritiTech,” said Greg Johnson, president of MSI. “CritiTech’s technology is unique and very valuable, as evidenced by its ovarian cancer drug, Nanotax. Just as the technology was used to develop Nanotax, we believe it can be used to develop other drugs that are more effective, safer and better tolerated.” About CritiTech, Inc.

CritiTech is a drug delivery and development company focused on using the company’s proprietary Supercritical Fluid Technology (SCF Technology) to help its clients and partners develop and manufacture unique and differentiated drugs and medical devices. CritiTech specializes in optimizing the delivery of challenging drug substances, potent molecules and poorly soluble compounds. By combining its SCF Technology with its ability to simplify formulations, CritiTech can expand and improve the drug delivery options for oral, injectable, and inhaled drugs, as well as implantable devices. About Mechanical Systems, Inc.

MSI is a leading mechanical construction firm with support engineering and IT staff. The firm specializes in working with clients that service the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and chemical fields. MSI has significant experience and expertise in designing, building, and installing equipment used to manufacture biologicals and chemicals. In addition to the mechanical design services provided, MSI also operates three biotechnology facilities in Wichita. These facilities produce a variety of biological products for agriculture and food additives. The agricultural products include bio-fungicides, plant growth promoting bacteria and nitrogen fixing bacteria. These facilities include clean production space, clean packaging suites and analytical laboratories.

Contact:

Matthew McClorey

President

785-841-7120

mmcclorey@crititech.com

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.