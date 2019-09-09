Crescendo Biologics strengthens leadership team with appointment of ex-GSK Stewart Kay, as Chief Business Officer

Cambridge, UK, 5 September 2019 – Crescendo Biologics Ltd (Crescendo), the drug developer of novel, targeted T cell enhancing therapeutics, today announces that Stewart Kay has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Stewart joins Crescendo following over 20 years’ experience in business development in both biotech and big pharma. Most recently he was Senior Director, Transactions, at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), in the Worldwide Business Development group. During his time at GSK, Stewart was the lead negotiator on a wide variety of deals across multiple therapeutic areas including oncology, immuno-inflammation, respiratory and rare diseases. He was responsible for a range of early and late stage clinical in- and out-licensing agreements and numerous transactions relating to pre-clinical assets and technology platforms.

Before joining GSK, Stewart also held senior roles in business development and marketing at Asterand plc, Evotec AG and Amersham Biosciences (now GE Healthcare). He holds a BSc (Hons) in Biochemistry, and an MBA from Warwick University Business School.

Theodora Harold, CEO of Crescendo Biologics, said:

“Stewart has an impressive track record of leading negotiations across a broad range of transactions in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. With our lead programme for PSMA positive tumours entering phase I soon, and a number of innovative, first-in-class, T cell enhancing programmes following behind, 2020 will be an important year for us. Stewart’s extensive experience will be indispensable to us as we drive Crescendo forward.”

Stewart Kay, CBO of Crescendo Biologics, commented:

“I am excited to join the Crescendo team. Crescendo has made great progress over the past few years and has established itself as a key player in the CD137 space with the acceleration of its lead programme, CB307, towards the clinic. I am impressed by the progress made in the collaboration with Takeda and am looking forward to working with the rest of the team to realise the potential of Humabody® therapeutics.”

Crescendo Biologics is a T cell enhancing company. Crescendo develops potent, truly differentiated Humabody® therapeutics with a focus on innovative, targeted T cell approaches in oncology. Leading its proprietary pipeline, Crescendo Biologics has developed CB307, a novel CD137-PSMA-HSA trispecific for the selective activation of tumour-specific T cells exclusively within the tumour microenvironment. CB307 is designed to achieve a longer lasting anti-cancer effect whilst avoiding systemic toxicity and is on track to enter the clinic in 2020. The Company’s ability to develop multi-functional Humabody® therapeutics is based on its unique, patent protected, transgenic mouse platform generating 100% human VH domain building blocks (Humabody® VH). These robust molecules can be configured to engage therapeutic targets in such a way that they deliver novel biology and superior bio-distribution. This results in larger therapeutic windows compared to conventional IgG approaches. Humabody®-based formats can also be applied across a range of non-cancer indications. Crescendo Biologics is located in Cambridge, UK, and is backed by blue-chip investors including Sofinnova Partners, Andera Partners, IP Group, Takeda Ventures, Quan Capital and Astellas. For more information, please visit the website: www.crescendobiologics.com

