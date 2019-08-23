CP Lab Safety and Emery Pharma to Exhibit at American Chemical Society (ACS), BOOTH #1323

NOVATO, California, August 13, 2019 - Emery Pharma and CP Lab Safety will be attending the American Chemical Society’s (ACS) National Meeting & Expo in San Diego, California on August 25 – 27, 2019. ACS National Expo draws over 16,000 attendees from around the world, providing them with a chance to connect with fellow professionals and get hands-on experience with state-of-the-art laboratory equipment and supplies. This Summer, the expo is being held at the San Diego Convention Center and includes an exposition, career fair, career development seminar, governance meeting, and workshop.

CP Lab Safety will be introducing showcase its Safety ECO Funnel, Drum Lock Safety Clamps and other innovative laboratory safety products while Emery Pharma will be expanding on their bioanalytical chemistry services including GMP NMR and customized method development/validation services. Please join them at booth #1323 to learn more and hear about these recent updates!

About CP Lab Safety

CP Lab Safety is a Small, Woman-Owned, Bay Area Green Business and the recipient of Congressional Certificate of Recognition for Environmental Sustainability. CP Lab Safety is a manufacturer of environmentally conscious laboratory safety products and distributor of leading lab supply brands. Their goal is to make businesses and laboratories safer so workers can stay healthy and work more productively. CP Lab Safety was awarded a GSA Contract (#GS-07F-238AA) in 2013 in order to further grow its business relationship with the US government, though it continues to serve businesses and individuals across the globe.

CP Lab Safety’s patented Safety ECO Funnel, invented by Dr. Ron Najafi in 1996, has evolved over the past 23 years to become an important asset in the way open waste containers are handled and is used at leading pharmaceutical, biotech, industrial, academic and government institutions worldwide. Safety ECO Funnel prevents 99.9% of toxic emissions from polluting the workplace and being inhaled by employees, while helping organizations stay compliant with OSHA and EPA regulations. When fitted with HPLC lines, Safety ECO Funnel becomes a closed system for handling liquid waste from HPLC/UPLC machines. CP Lab Safety acquired the manufacturing rights to Chemical Feed Safety Supply, a premier drum handling company, in 2018 and is now the only manufacturer of Drum Feed Safety Clamps. The clamp is made of polypropylene and available in many colors to reduce cross-contamination by color-coding safety devices to chemical drums. These safety clamps help organizations comply with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA.) Use in tandem with serialized Drum Seal Tags & Solid Filter for safe offline storage of chemical drums (lock-out, tag-out.)

About Emery Pharma

Emery Pharma is a full-service contract research and development laboratory, specializing in analytical chemistry, microbiology, and c ell biology services. We utilize state-of-the-art equipment such as Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR), LCMS-MS, HPLC, UPLC, and much more. Our facility is located in Alameda, CA, in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area. Our mission at Emery Pharma is to help our clients “Save Lives and Save the Environment.”

Emery Pharma’s laboratory is FDA registered and inspected, DEA licensed, and GLP/cGMP compliant. Our team is skilled in Method Development and Validation, Characterization and Isolation of impurities, Stability Studies, and Release Testing. We have proprietary and robust microbiological assays aimed to support projects related to novel antimicrobial, anti-biofilm, and antibiotic development. We combine the best intellectual resources with the most sophisticated equipment to optimize and propose additional studies to advance your project. Emery Pharma also develops methods and procedures in support of patent litigation, intellectual property, and product liability cases.

