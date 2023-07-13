Cosette Pharmaceuticals Launches Dapsone 5% Gel, AB-Rated to Aczone ® 5%.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”), in partnership with SeegPharm SA (Lugano, Switzerland), is proud to announce the launch of Dapsone 5% Gel (NDC # 0713-0886-18, 0713-0886-60), an important and affordable alternative for patients to treat acne.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713954355/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Apurva Saraf, President and CEO of Cosette, stated “This launch further validates Cosette’s ability to successfully partner globally and launch affordable, high-quality drugs. We are staying true to our motto ‘Innovating Every Day’ and are committed to being a trusted partner of choice, while continuing the important work of serving US patients and prescribers through R&D and Global Business Development partnerships.”

According to IQVIA™, US annual sales for the 12 months ended December 2022 for Dapsone 5% Gel USP were approximately $20 million.

See the Full Prescribing Information and Instructions for Use for Dapsone 5% Gel. www.dailymed.com

Aczone® is registered trademark of Almirall, LLC.

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals: Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”) is a US-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company with capabilities in product development, manufacturing, and commercial operations. Cosette has a fast-growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals consisting of products in the cardiology, women’s health and migraine markets. Cosette has a long history in quality manufacturing of complex dosage forms including topical creams, ointments, oral liquids/solutions and suppositories, which has led to consistent supply to customers and commercialization success. Cosette has corporate and manufacturing facilities in New Jersey and North Carolina and is supported by more than 300+ dedicated employees across all functional areas. Cosette is backed by Avista Capital Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm. www.cosettepharma.com

Follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713954355/en/