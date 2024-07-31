Cortechs.ai Receives a New NIH Grant for ARIA Detection in Alzheimer’s Disease

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortechs.ai is proud to announce that it has received a 3-year, multimillion dollar NIH grant. Cortechs.ai will use the grant to support the development of additional analysis software to automatically detect and quantify the Amyloid Related Imaging Abnormalities (ARIA) throughout the treatment of Alzheimer’s patients to monitor the effects of the therapeutic intervention and to improve patient management.

“Cortechs.ai is not only committed to driving commercial excellence with our product portfolio, but also we are equally dedicated to driving research that delivers key values to patients and clinicians alike. This ARIA grant signifies our commitment”, says Kyle Frye, CEO.

Cortechs.ai pioneered NeuroQuant, a volumetric analysis software solution for various neurological disorders, and the latest 510k-pending NeuroQuant update supports identification and evaluation of cerebral microhemorrhages and vasogenic edema in patients with ARIA.

Dr. Aziz Ulug, the principal investigator of this study, says “With the recent FDA approval of drugs that target amyloid deposits, brain imaging becomes an indispensable tool to monitor treatment related changes and abnormalities in Alzheimer’s patients undergoing therapy. Our new research grant will enhance our existing products and continue our commitment for helping patients and families coping with Alzheimer’s disease.”

About Cortechs.ai

Cortechs.ai is a leader in AI applications in radiology. Cortechs.ai uses cutting-edge technologies in medical imaging to revolutionize disease screening and early detection so patients can enjoy longer, healthier lives. The company develops and markets breakthrough medical device software that quantifies and tracks neurodegenerative diseases, and assists in the detection of clinically significant cancer. Cortechs.ai’s industry-leading brain imaging software provides radiologists, neurologists, oncologists, and clinical researchers worldwide with a convenient and cost-effective way to quantify brain structures for assessing Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, and other brain abnormalities. The company has FDA-cleared products for use in helping the diagnosis and follow-up of neurodegenerative and traumatic brain conditions, as well as prostate cancer. Please visit www.cortechs.ai for further information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cortechsai-receives-a-new-nih-grant-for-aria-detection-in-alzheimers-disease-302210165.html

SOURCE Cortechs.ai