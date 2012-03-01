SUBSCRIBE
Controversial Bioethicist Quits Stem-Cell Company Celltex Therapeutics

On 28 February, bioethicist Glenn McGee resigned his position as president of ethics and strategic initiatives at the stem-cell firm Celltex Therapeutics in Houston, Texas. It was the end of a turbulent three months for the founder and long-time editor of the highest-impact bioethics journal, the American Journal of Bioethics. The announcement, posted on his Twitter page, came just two weeks after the 13 February press release by Celltex announcing that he would take the position. “I am preparing timely, lengthy, pointed comments on the whole matter,” McGee said on Twitter.

