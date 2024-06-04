Contineum Therapeutics to Present at the 45th Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO--()--, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTNM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel, oral small molecule therapies that target biological pathways associated with specific clinical impairments for the treatment of neuroscience, inflammation and immunology (NI&I) indications, today announced that Company management will participate in the 45Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference, taking place June 10-13, 2024 in Miami.

Carmine Stengone, President and Chief Executive Officer of Contineum, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 8:40 am Eastern Time, and management will host one-on-one meetings with investors.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of Contineum’s website and a replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTNM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel, oral small molecule therapies for NI&I indications with high unmet need. Contineum is focused on targeting biological pathways associated with specific clinical impairments, that Contineum believes, once modulated, may demonstrably impact the course of disease. Contineum has a pipeline of internally-developed programs to address multiple NI&I disorders. PIPE-791 is an LPA1 receptor antagonist which recently completed a Phase 1 healthy volunteer clinical trial to support ongoing clinical development for IPF and progressive multiple sclerosis. PIPE-307, a selective inhibitor of the M1 receptor, is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis, and a Phase 2 trial in depression is planned to initiate in 2024. Contineum is developing PIPE-307 in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines.

Contineum is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.contineum-tx.com.

