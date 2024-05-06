Congruence Therapeutics Appoints Experienced Drug Developer Michael D. Harvey, Ph.D. as Chief Development Officer

MONTREAL, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a leading computationally-driven biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel small molecules for diseases with significant unmet medical need, announced today the appointment of Michael D. Harvey, Ph.D. as Chief Development Officer. Dr. Harvey is a senior biotechnology executive with more than twenty years of experience in drug development, with expertise in a wide range of therapeutic areas including musculoskeletal rare diseases, obesity, oncology, and infectious diseases. Dr. Harvey also has strong abilities in strategic planning, execution, and alliance management, including pharma partner collaborations.

Dr. Harvey joins Congruence from Inversago Pharma (acquired by Novo Nordisk in August 2023), where he led the development of several drug candidates for obesity, diabetes, and other serious metabolic diseases from discovery through Phase 2 studies. Prior to joining Inversago, he served as Vice President, Drug Development for rare diseases at Ipsen, following the acquisition of Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc., which led to US FDA and Health Canada approval for Sohonos™ for the rare disease FOP. Dr. Harvey holds a PhD in bioanalytical chemistry from Concordia University.

“I am delighted to welcome Michael as the new Chief Development Officer of Congruence. Michael has the strong expertise we were seeking to lead the strategic development of our novel development candidates to Phase 2 proof of concept,” stated Dr. Clarissa Desjardins, CEO of Congruence. “We now have four preclinical programs derived from our Revenir™ product engine, and we are excited to have Michael join us as we transition to being a clinical-stage company.”

In his new role at Congruence, Dr. Harvey will be responsible for leading the Company’s translational development strategy to advance its pipeline of novel small molecule correctors toward the clinic and building out a broader infrastructure to include the management of regulatory, medical writing, CMC and quality assurance functions.

“I am pleased to join forces with Clarissa following our successful experience at Clementia, and starting my new role on the accomplished Congruence management team. Congruence’s computational drug discovery engine Revenir™ is at the forefront of AI and ML strategies, and I believe we have a tremendous opportunity to build a valuable pipeline and impact patients who currently have no treatment options,” added Dr. Harvey.

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence is a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function. Our proprietary scalable platform, Revenir™, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, in order to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter.

