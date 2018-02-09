Company Profile for NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC is a nuclear medicine technology company committed to providing the United States with reliable and environmentally friendly radioisotope supply solutions to meet the needs of patients and to advance clinical research. The Company’s first product is the RadioGenix™ System, an innovative and flexible platform technology initially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February, 2018 for the processing of non-uranium/non-highly enriched uranium based molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), the parent isotope of technetium-99m (Tc-99m), which is currently the most widely used diagnostic radioisotope for medical purposes. NorthStar’s proprietary and patented technologies include non-uranium based molybdenum-99 domestic production methods, patented separation chemistry systems, patented sterilization systems and a technology platform that potentially allows expanded product offerings to provide solutions in both the diagnostic and therapeutic markets. Founded in 2006 and based in Beloit, Wis., NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NorthStar Medical Technologies LLC. For more information, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

Company: NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC Headquarters Address: 1800 Gateway Boulevard Beloit, WI 53511 Main Telephone: (608) 313-8000 Website: www.northstarnm.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Pharmaceutical Key Executives: VP Sales and Marketing: Lisa Holst VP Sales and Marketing Contact: Lisa Holst Phone: (678) 471-9027 Email: lholst@northstarnm.com Public Relations Contact: Priscilla Harlan Phone: (781) 799-7917 Email: pharlan@shiningrockllc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180209005019/en/