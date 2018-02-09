SUBSCRIBE
Company Profile for NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC is a nuclear medicine technology company committed to providing the United States with reliable and environmentally friendly radioisotope supply solutions to meet the needs of patients and to advance clinical research. The Company’s first product is the RadioGenix™ System, an innovative and flexible platform technology initially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February, 2018 for the processing of non-uranium/non-highly enriched uranium based molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), the parent isotope of technetium-99m (Tc-99m), which is currently the most widely used diagnostic radioisotope for medical purposes. NorthStar’s proprietary and patented technologies include non-uranium based molybdenum-99 domestic production methods, patented separation chemistry systems, patented sterilization systems and a technology platform that potentially allows expanded product offerings to provide solutions in both the diagnostic and therapeutic markets. Founded in 2006 and based in Beloit, Wis., NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NorthStar Medical Technologies LLC. For more information, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

Company: NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC
Headquarters Address: 1800 Gateway Boulevard
Beloit, WI 53511
Main Telephone: (608) 313-8000
Website:

www.northstarnm.com
Type of Organization: Private
Industry: Pharmaceutical
Key Executives: VP Sales and Marketing: Lisa Holst
VP Sales and Marketing
Contact: Lisa Holst
Phone: (678) 471-9027
Email:

lholst@northstarnm.com
Public Relations
Contact: Priscilla Harlan
Phone: (781) 799-7917
Email:

pharlan@shiningrockllc.com

Source: NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

Medtech Medical device
