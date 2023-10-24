Cognition Therapeutics Presents Complete EEG Findings from SEQUEL Study of CT1812 in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease at CTAD

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CGTX), (the “Company” or “Cognition”) announced that Willem de Haan, M.D., Ph.D., a neurologist and senior researcher at the Amsterdam University Medical Centers’ Alzheimer Center, is presenting complete EEG findings from the Phase 2 SEQUEL study at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference. SEQUEL was conducted at the Amsterdam UMC in the Netherlands with Everard (Jort) Vijverberg, M.D., Ph.D., acting as principal investigator. The poster describing changes in brain wave patterns in adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease following 28-days of treatment with CT1812 or placebo will be on display through the conclusion of CTAD.

In the SEQUEL study, CT1812-treated participants exhibited a statistically significant change in relative theta in the central region of the brain and consistent trends of improvement across all prespecified EEG parameters. In particular, improvements were seen in global relative theta power (p=0.123) and in global relative alpha power (p=0.149), as well as in connectivity, as assessed by alpha AECc (p=0.034), which may indicate improved communication between different parts of the brain.

Synaptic dysfunction is observed early in the Alzheimer’s disease process and is correlated with subsequent cognitive decline. There is substantial evidence to believe that quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG) can be used to measure this decline of electrical activity in the brain. In Alzheimer’s disease, cognitive decline is associated with increasing prominence of slower EEG frequencies (4-8 Hz) termed “theta” and a declining prominence of “alpha” frequencies (8-12 Hz), which are the dominant brainwaves in cognitively normal individuals. The measures of connectivity between regions of the brain are believed to be as critical as regional measures of brain activity when assessing disease.

“CT1812 treatment showed improvement of EEG parameters that are consistent in magnitude and effect size with previously reported trials,” explained Dr. de Haan. “Notably, these positive changes occurred after only a short treatment interval. To see this measurable result in a matter of weeks in individuals with mild-to-moderate disease is exciting and provides optimism that CT1812 is altering underlying Alzheimer’s disease processes.”

The poster being presented by Dr. de Hann will be available on the Cognition Therapeutics website along with additional content relevant to the company’s CTAD presentations at https://cogrx.com/ctad2023.

About CT1812

CT1812 is an experimental orally delivered small molecule sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor modulator designed to penetrate the blood-retinal barrier and bind selectively and saturably to the σ-2 receptor complex. The σ-2 receptor complex is involved in the regulation of key cellular processes such as membrane trafficking and autophagy that are damaged by toxic interaction with soluble beta amyloid (Aβ) oligomers, oxidative stress and other stressors. Cognition’s clinical program will assess if regulating these processes by modulating the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 can maintain homeostatic function.

About the SEQUEL Study

The SEQUEL study enrolled 16 adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease (MMSE 18-26), each of whom were randomized to receive either CT1812 or placebo once daily for 28 days. After a 14-day wash-out period, participants cross over into the other treatment arm for an additional 28 days. SEQUEL was designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CT1812 and to measure the impact of CT1812 on the electrical activity in the brain, specifically those electrical impulses in the theta band.

SEQUEL was supported by $5.3 million in grant awards (R01AG058710) by the National Institute of Aging (NIA) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com

