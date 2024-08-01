SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Schedules Q2 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

August 1, 2024 | 
1 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) (“Cipher” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 after the market close on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The Company will also hold a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 8:30AM ET to discuss the results and corporate developments.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

August 9, 2024

TIME:

8:30AM

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

(+1) 437-900-0527 or 888-510-2154

REPLAY:

(+1) 289-819-1450 or 888-660-6345 Code: 28622#

Expires: August 16, 2024

WEBCAST:

https://app.webinar.net/0Lpez7dn8v4

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, mainly in dermatology. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Earnings Canada
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Legal
Sanofi Sues Sarepta Over Elevidys DMD Gene Therapy, Alleges Patent Infringement
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Deals
Biopharma Investment Activity Continued to Rise in Q2: J.P. Morgan
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
GSK's headquarters office building in Poznan, Poland
Vaccines
GSK Lowers Full-Year Vaccine Guidance After Disappointing Q2 Sales, CDC RSV Guidelines
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Pipeline
Incyte Trims Early-Stage Pipeline Amid Strategic Shift in R&D
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac