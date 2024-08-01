Cipher Pharmaceuticals Schedules Q2 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) (“Cipher” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 after the market close on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The Company will also hold a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 8:30AM ET to discuss the results and corporate developments.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: August 9, 2024 TIME: 8:30AM DIAL-IN NUMBER: (+1) 437-900-0527 or 888-510-2154 REPLAY: (+1) 289-819-1450 or 888-660-6345 Code: 28622# Expires: August 16, 2024 WEBCAST: https://app.webinar.net/0Lpez7dn8v4

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, mainly in dermatology. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com .

SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.