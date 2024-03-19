CIONIC Partners with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, Craig Hospital, and Neuro Physical Therapy to Expand Clinical Availability of the Cionic Neural Sleeve

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CIONIC, the pioneering neurotech company that created the FDA-cleared Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced three new additions to its national Centers of Excellence program, which provides leading neurological medical centers with exclusive training and access to utilize the Cionic Neural Sleeve in the clinical care of patients with mobility impairments. UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, the region’s largest adult academic medical center, Craig Hospital, a world-renowned rehabilitation hospital that exclusively specializes in neurorehabilitation, and Neuro Physical Therapy, a distinguished physical therapy practice, will join the CIONIC Centers of Excellence network as the first institutions in Colorado.

“We are excited to collaborate with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, Craig Hospital, and Neuro Physical Therapy to deliver a connected experience that allows patients to experience the best of both worlds, combining continuous support throughout their lives with the Cionic Neural Sleeve, alongside hands-on care in the clinical environment,” said Jeremiah Robison, CIONIC Founder & CEO. “As the father of a daughter with mobility impairment, I know how valuable it is when care is coordinated between her physicians, physical therapists, and everyday life experiences. The Cionic Neural Sleeve facilitates this high level of coordination by combining the diagnostic power of a gait lab with individualized therapeutic stimulation into an everyday wearable that can be used in clinical settings, at home, and on the go.”

CIONIC continues to add new Centers of Excellence across the country in addition to the ongoing work at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, its inaugural location, and the number-one ranked rehabilitation hospital in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. In strategic collaboration with these Centers, patients with neurological conditions including multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury and more will have an opportunity to experience the Cionic Neural Sleeve under the guidance and expertise of staff.

Individuals who are interested in trying the Cionic Neural Sleeve at one of the Colorado Centers of Excellence can contact: coe.co@cionic.com.

Enrique Alvarez, MD, PhD, is an associate professor of neuroimmunology at University of Colorado School of Medicine and the vice chair of clinical research for the department of neurology. He joins the CIONIC Scientific Advisory Board, bringing his deep expertise in neuroimmunology and specifically, multiple sclerosis patient care.

“I’m honored to join the CIONIC Scientific Advisory Board,” commented Dr. Alvarez. “As a neuroimmunologist at the forefront of multiple sclerosis care, I have spent my career studying different treatments for patients to find ways to improve outcomes at every phase of the multiple sclerosis journey. I look forward to partnering with CIONIC as they use their technology to help patients with neurological impairments to live fuller lives.”

The Cionic Neural Sleeve is the first FDA-cleared bionic clothing that analyzes and augments human movement, enabling individuals with mobility impairments due to neurological diagnoses to move with more freedom and control. The Cionic Neural Sleeve uses algorithms to sense and analyze the wearer’s movement and then direct software-steered Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) to augment the correct muscles to create proper intended movement and improve walking in real-time, updating with each step the wearer takes. To stay informed on the growing network of CIONIC Centers of Excellence and Scientific Advisory Board, subscribe to the CIONIC Newsletter.

About CIONIC

CIONIC is a neurotech company committed to exceeding the expectations of human capability and changing the lives of people with mobility differences by facilitating more independent movement through FDA-cleared bionic clothing. Motivated by his daughter’s journey with cerebral palsy, technology innovator Jeremiah Robison founded CIONIC in 2018. The company’s lead product, the Cionic Neural Sleeve, can analyze and augment human movement, enabling the body to move with more freedom and control than with crutches, walkers, or wheelchairs. The Cionic Neural Sleeve thoughtfully combines the diagnostic power of a gait lab with the therapeutic power of Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) into a lightweight, durable garment that can be worn anywhere and work everywhere. For more information, please visit cionic.com.

How the Cionic Neural Sleeve Works

Backed by clinical evidence and FDA-cleared, the award-winning Cionic Neural Sleeve analyzes, predicts, and augments an individual’s movement. It uses a dense array of sensors to measure the firing patterns of individual muscles and the resultant position of the leg during movement. Algorithms running on the sleeve analyze this data in real-time to predict intended movement and determine optimal muscle activation patterns. The Cionic Neural Sleeve then delivers Functional Electrical Stimulation to sequence proper muscle firing for natural movement. It is an adaptive system that provides real-time augmentation and adjustment of the wearer’s movement, updating each time they take a step. The Cionic Neural Sleeve has been recognized in numerous global design and healthcare competitions, including TIME Best Inventions, the Digital Health Hub Awards, Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards, Fast Company World Changing Ideas, MedTech Innovation Awards, International Design Excellence Awards, iF DESIGN AWARD, and more.

