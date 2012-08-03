Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Expands Laboratory Operations and Adds Depth to Its Management Team

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2012 /PRNewswire/ -- Celltex Therapeutics Corporation, a leader in regenerative medicine services, today announced the appointments of Andrea Ferrenz, Executive Vice President, Legal Counsel, and Jane Shen Young, Manufacturing Research Scientist. Ferrenz’s primary responsibility will be overseeing operations, including compliance with federal and state regulatory agencies. Young’s primary responsibility will be research and development of manufacturing processes and products in regenerative science.

“Celltex is a fast growing company. The additions of Andrea and Jane will enhance our capabilities as we continue to grow,” said David Eller, Chief Executive Officer of Celltex. “At Celltex, we firmly believe in the great therapeutic potential for adult stem cells and we are committed to the highest quality banking and multiplication services for clients and physicians.”

Ferrenz has more than 15 years of experience in regulatory compliance and litigation, with expertise in food, drug and health law. Prior to Celltex, Ferrenz was Principal Attorney at Emord & Associates, P.C., in Washington, D.C. There, she counseled both national and international clients in health products industries operating under the jurisdiction of the FDA and FTC. Early in her career, Ferrenz worked with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Children’s National Medical Center’s Center for Cancer and Transplantation Biology.

Ferrenz received her Bachelor’s degree in biology from University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and her juris doctorate from George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C.

“As a pioneer in stem cell banking, Celltex is paving the way for this new frontier,” said Ferrenz. “I hope my background in health and FDA law will be an asset to Celltex and I look forward to helping Celltex grow while maintaining positive relationships with government regulators who work to ensure the safety of health products.”

Young joins Celltex from Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc. in Middleton, Wisconsin, where she served as Associate Research Scientist. Formerly an Internal physician in the Department of Medicine at Wang-Jiang-Shan Hospital in Zhejiang, China, and a Visiting Scientist and Ph.D. in molecular biology and biochemistry at the Lund University, Sweden, Young has expertise in cell biology, molecular genetics and biochemistry. She has also co-authored publications on the development and optimization of laboratory assays, and cell sort and flow cytometry analysis.

Young received her medical degree from Zhejiang University School of Medicine. Zhejiang, China. She received her doctoral degree from Lund University, Faculty of Medicine in Sweden.

“Stem cell banking is cutting edge technology in a field that holds great potential,” noted Young. “Quality and safety are tantamount to the growth of this industry and I am excited to help Celltex provide stem cell banking and multiplication of the highest quality to its clients.”

For more information on Celltex Therapeutics Corporation and its staff please visit www.CelltexBank.com.

About Celltex

Celltex Therapeutics Corporation is a leader in providing services for the rapidly expanding field of regenerative medicine. Specifically, Celltex purifies, multiplies, and stores adult adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells and rigorously follows the standards of good manufacturing practices for human cell laboratories. Celltex’s laboratory currently holds more than fourteen patents protecting methodology and quality control. The Celltex process ensures extracted adult stem cells are separated, multiplied and stored without any genetic alteration or exposure to chemicals and drugs. Celltex is currently researching new methods and technology for banking and stem cell treatment therapies to further the field of regenerative medicine and document the therapeutic impact of adult stem cell therapies on various medical conditions.

For more information contact:

Celltex at 713.590.1000

SOURCE Celltex Therapeutics Corporation