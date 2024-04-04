SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Deals

Cartesian Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

April 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. today announced the granting of inducement awards to four new employees. On April 1, 2024, the Company issued to each of these employees an option to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock with an exercise price of $0.5601, the closing trading price of the Company’s common stock.

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced the granting of inducement awards to four new employees. On April 1, 2024, the Company issued to each of these employees an option to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock with an exercise price of $0.5601, the closing trading price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on the date of grant. The options are exercisable for an aggregate of 765,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. Each of the four options was granted pursuant to the Company’s Amended and Restated 2018 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan and was approved by the Company’s board of directors. The options each vest as to 25% on April 1, 2025, and then in three equal installments thereafter such that the option will be fully vested on April 1, 2028. The options each have a ten-year term. The options were granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as an inducement material to the employee’s entry into employment with the Company.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a potential first-in-class mRNA CAR-T in Phase 2b clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis. Additional Phase 2 studies are planned in systemic lupus erythematosus under an allowed IND, as well as basket trials in additional autoimmune indications. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
cartesian@argotpartners.com

Media:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
cartesian@argotpartners.com

Source: Cartesian Therapeutics

IPO
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Drug Development
Keytruda Redeems Itself in Head and Neck Cancer as Merck Lands Potential $1.9B I&I Collab
October 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Halftone collage banner, hands and diagram. Retro colors, paper cut elements, concept of business, saving, finance.
Deals
Royalty Financing Serves as Lifeline for Some Biopharma Companies in Uncertain Market
October 2, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Roche's signage at its office in France
M&A
Roche Doubles Down on Breast Cancer With $850M for Regor’s CDK Inhibitors
September 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
East 42nd Street in New York City, Home of Pfizer Maker of Medicines and the First Approved Covid-19 Pandemic in the United States
Sickle Cell Disease
Pfizer’s Oxbryta Withdrawal Leaves Sickle Cell Community Scrambling, Investors Reeling
September 27, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong