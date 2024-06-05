Carrick Therapeutics Establishes New Headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and Appoints David Sutherland, CPA, as Vice President of Finance and Controller

BOSTON, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrick Therapeutics, Ltd., an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing highly differentiated therapies, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Dublin, Ireland to Boston, Massachusetts. The new headquarters in Boston’s Seaport District supports the Company’s plans to expand its presence in the United States and builds upon existing teams in Ireland and the UK.

“The relocation of our corporate headquarters to Boston solidifies our commitment to building the company in the U.S. and positions us at the heart of a thriving biotechnology hub with world-class talent,” said Tim Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of Carrick Therapeutics.

Carrick also announced the appointment of David Sutherland, CPA, to the position of Vice President of Finance and Controller. Mr. Sutherland has over 15 years of financial and accounting experience. He has worked at growing biotech companies and built a track record of progressive operational finance experience. Most recently, Mr. Sutherland served as Vice President, Finance and Operations at Catamaran Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company developing cell therapies to treat cancer. Prior to this, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., both publicly-traded fully-integrated biopharma companies that develop and commercialize renal therapeutics. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in its assurance practice, supporting clients in the life sciences industry. Mr. Sutherland holds a Master’s in Accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting from Boston College and is a Certified Public Accountant in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

“We welcome Dave to the team and are fortunate to leverage his skills during a period of growth and evolution as a U.S. company,” continued Mr. Pearson.

About Carrick Therapeutics

Carrick Therapeutics is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing highly differentiated novel therapies that address significant unmet needs. The Company’s lead program, samuraciclib, is a novel oral first-in-class inhibitor of CDK7 currently in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic HR+ breast cancer. The Company is collaborating with Roche, Menarini Group and Arvinas/Pfizer to evaluate novel combinations of samuraciclib with oral SERD endocrine therapies. Additionally, Carrick is developing CT7439, a novel CDK12/13 inhibitor / Cyclin-K glue-degrader, which is expected to enter a Phase 1 clinical trial in mid-2024.

For more information about Carrick Therapeutics, please visit www.carricktherapeutics.com

