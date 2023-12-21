Carisma Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) (“Carisma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that the company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 11, 2024. Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, will make a formal presentation and answer questions about the company at 11:15 a.m. PST.

Live webcasts will be available on the Company’s Investor Events webpage. A replay of the webcasts will be archived at the Company’s past events section of the Investor Relations webpage for a limited time following the event.

About Carisma

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

Investors:

Shveta Dighe

Head of Investor Relations

investors@carismatx.com

Media Contact:

Julia Stern

(763) 350-5223

jstern@realchemistry.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carisma-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-42nd-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302020575.html

SOURCE Carisma Therapeutics Inc.