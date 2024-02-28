SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Carisma Therapeutics to Participate in TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference

February 28, 2024 | 
1 min read

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. today announced that Steven Kelly , President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) (“Carisma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 6th at 2:50 pm ET.

An audio webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Events section of the Investor Relations webpage and will be archived for a limited time following the event.

About Carisma

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

Investors:
Shveta Dighe
Head of Investor Relations
investors@carismatx.com

Media Contact:
Julia Stern
(763) 350-5223
jstern@realchemistry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carisma-therapeutics-to-participate-in-td-cowens-44th-annual-health-care-conference-302073454.html

SOURCE Carisma Therapeutics Inc.

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:CARM
Events Pennsylvania
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3D rendering of a T-cell
Approvals
Adaptimmune’s Tecelra Becomes First FDA-Approved Engineered Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
A 3D illustration of an antibody binding to human cell receptors
Series A
J&J Alums Raise $165M Series A for Startup to Develop Biologics for Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of a T cell killing a cancer cell
CAR-T
Interius Gets Go-Ahead for Phase I Trial of In Vivo CAR-T Therapy in Australia
July 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac