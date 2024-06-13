SUBSCRIBE
Carisma Therapeutics Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders - June 13, 2024

June 13, 2024 | 
1 min read

Carisma Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, announced that the Company’s virtual annual meeting of stockholders held on June 13, 2024 was convened and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to technical difficulties with the third-party hosting site.

Meeting will be reconvened on Friday, June 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) (“Carisma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that the Company’s virtual annual meeting of stockholders held on June 13, 2024 was convened and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to technical difficulties with the third-party hosting site. The meeting will be reconvened at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Carisma stockholders will be able to attend the virtual annual meeting online, vote their shares electronically and submit questions via the Internet by virtual audio web conference at https://meetnow.global/MAJJ4AY.

About Carisma

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

Media Contact:
Julia Stern
(763) 350-5223
jstern@realchemistry.com

Investors:
Shveta Dighe
Head of Investor Relations
investors@carismatx.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carisma-therapeutics-announces-adjournment-of-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-302172413.html

SOURCE Carisma Therapeutics Inc.

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:CARM

Events Pennsylvania
